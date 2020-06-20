Xi Jinping wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed "sincere empathy" to the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was infected with coronavirus, the press-service of Elbasy informs.

In a telegram, the Chinese leader also drew attention to the fact that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Kazakhstan have been cooperating closely. This, according to him, confirms the high level and special nature of the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership, and also provides a vivid example of a joint fight against the pandemics for the world community.