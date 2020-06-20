Main » News

Xi Jinping wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery

Xi Jinping wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed "sincere empathy" to the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was infected with coronavirus, the press-service of Elbasy informs.

In a telegram, the Chinese leader also drew attention to the fact that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Kazakhstan have been cooperating closely. This, according to him, confirms the high level and special nature of the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership, and also provides a vivid example of a joint fight against the pandemics for the world community.

2225 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Tumblr

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars