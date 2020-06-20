Bolton will pay 'big price' over memoir, Trump says
Donald Trump said Saturday his former national security advisor John Bolton would pay a "big price" for what the president described as an illegal tell-all memoir, Barron's informs.
"Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay," Trump tweeted after a judge declined to block release of the book but said Bolton had likely endangered national security by including classified material, Barron's reports.
Vestnik Kavkaza
