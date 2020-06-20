Main » News

Bolton will pay 'big price' over memoir, Trump says

Bolton will pay &#039;big price&#039; over memoir, Trump says

Donald Trump said Saturday his former national security advisor John Bolton would pay a "big price" for what the president described as an illegal tell-all memoir, Barron's informs.

"Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay," Trump tweeted after a judge declined to block release of the book but said Bolton had likely endangered national security by including classified material, Barron's reports.

1950 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Telegram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars