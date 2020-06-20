Healthy spices for morning coffee

Adding certain spices to coffee can make it even more healthy, MedikForum writes with a reference to Healthline journal.

Cinnamon is a source of antioxidants and helps strengthen the immune system. It’s enough to put half a teaspoon of cinnamon to a cup of coffee, it’s better to choose Ceylon cinnamon, experts claim.

Finely grated ginger root added to coffee will have an anti-inflammatory effect, can help with muscle pain, it also helps digestion and lowers cholesterol level.