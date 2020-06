138,000 cases of Covid-19 infection were registered over the past day, the total number of cases exceeded 8.5 mln, the World Health Organization informs.

According to the organization, during the pandemic, 8,525,042 people were infected with Covid-19.

Over the past day, 6,271 people died, and the total number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide reached 456,973, RIA Novosti informs.