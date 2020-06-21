Kyrgyzstan’s COVID - 19 cases surpass 3,000 mark

Kyrgyzstan’s COVID - 19 cases reached 3,151 on Sunday, including 170 new confirmed cases, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Of the new confirmed cases, 10 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 556, the country’s Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev told a news briefing.

He said that 2 more new virus related death was registered the past day, raising the total number of fatalities to 37.

The deputy minister noted that 30 more patients have made full recovery from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011, including 387 recoveries among medical workers.

Meanwhile, 528 people are still in hospitals, with 11 patients in intensive care units.