Russia’s coronavirus recoveries exceed new cases this week

The number of coronavirus patients recovered in Russia for the first time exceeded new cases this week, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

On June 15-21, the crisis center reported 55,716 new COVID-19 cases and 59,661 recoveries. Last week, this number stood at 61,291 and 53,319, respectively.

The growth in infections in the past seven days reached 10.5% versus 13% a week earlier. The average daily growth dropped from 1.8% to 1.44%.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients has significantly grown. Last Sunday the figure stood at 53% and this Sunday it exceeded 58%.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 1,163. This is more than last week when the growth stood at 1,089 and is nearly the same as the figure recorded in the first week of June, when 1,166 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

The average mortality rate climbed from 1.31% to 1.39% in Russia, according to the crisis center.