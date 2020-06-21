137 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia

As of June 21, 137 individuals remain infected with the coronavirus in Georgia since the country confirmed its first COVID-19 cases in late February, Agenda.ge reports.

With eleven new cases of the virus confirmed over the weekend, the total number of cases has increased to 906. Meanwhile, with 14 recoveries today and yesterday the number of recovered individuals stands at 755.

Asian Development Bank Country Director for Georgia Shane Rosenthal has recently praised Georgia's response to the coronavirus pandemic, noting its low infection rate in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Domestic tourism resumed on June 15 in Georgia, while the country will open its doors to international tourists on July