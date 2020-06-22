Putin says he is used to criticism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is used to criticism, which he thinks inevitable.



"No, I have got used to it," he said in an interview with the Russia. Kremlin. Putin documentary broadcast by the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday when asked if he felt insulted by unbridled criticism.



Criticism is "inevitable," the head of state stressed. "It is natural for any society. There always are people who think differently," Putin added.