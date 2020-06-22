Over 5,700 Russian servicemen recover from COVID-19

More than 5,700 Russian servicemen have already recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian defense ministry said in a bulletin.



"In the past 24 hours, 100 servicemen of the Russian armed forces recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment. The overall number of recoveries in the Russian armed forces has increased to 5,726," the ministry said.

As of June 21, a total of 1,494 servicemen, 256 students of Russian military institutes and universities and 632civilian specialists employed with the Russian armed forces are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection, TASS reported.