Bolton denies saying he will back Biden over Trump in November

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton issued a statement denying that he's planning to vote for Joe Biden in November, shortly after The Telegraph reported that Bolton was intending to back Trump's Democratic rival.



"This statement is incorrect. The Ambassador never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden," Bolton spokeswoman Sarah Tinsley said in a statement obtained by Axios.



"He has consistently said in recent days he will be writing in the name of a conservative Republican. Let there be no doubt — he will not be voting for Trump or Biden," Tinsley added.



"The president does not have a philosophical grounding or strategy," Bolton told The Telegraph. "He does not know the difference between the national interest of the U.S., and the interests of Donald Trump. There is confusion over the national interest and his personal interest, which is very dangerous for the country."



"The president behaves as though this is a small family-owned business, and the issues are just far too important for the country to be run like this," he continued, adding, "It means there is no consistent theme or strategy. A decision made one day can easily be changed the next."