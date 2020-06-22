Georgia reports 2 new COVID-19cases

Georgia has reported just two new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 908.



As of today 133 remain infected with COVID-19, 761 of the 908 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.



Many of the cases reported over the past several days were imported. Several of the new patients were truck drivers and the medical personnel.



Georgia has plans to hold upcoming parliamentary elections in the autumn in a regular manner if the country continues to keep the virus under control.