Over 1,110 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow in past 24 hours

A total of 1,114 people have recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours in Moscow, with the total number of recoveries reaching 136,670, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova informed.



"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to rise. In the past 24 hours, 1,114 patients have recovered after undergoing treatment. In total, 136,670 people have recovered from the infection," TASS cited her as saying.



All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.