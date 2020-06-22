More than 300 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia

Armenia has confirmed 320 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 20,588, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



A total of 6,571 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness, 10,529 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, Sputnik Armenia reported.

Ten COVID-19 new deaths have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 360. Three cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total number of such cases is 117.



Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until July 13.