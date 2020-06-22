Azerbaijan army's units conduct exercises in mountainous terrain (VIDEO)

The units of the Azerbaijan Army conducted exercises to work out tasks for planning and conducting offensive operations in mountainous terrain, according to the statement posted on the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry's website.

According to the ministry, the exercise involved up to 800 servicemen, about 100 units of the armored fighting vehicle and other vehicles, about 40 artillery mounts of various calibers, 6 combat and transport helicopters.

"The purpose of the exercise was to improve the combat skills of commanders in mountainous terrain, to manage units during offensive operations in the mountains, to check the physical endurance of military personnel, and to organize the interoperability of units. The units that have been put on alert successfully completed the task of capturing reserve area, mountain passes, and dominant heights, as well as creating favorable conditions for the offensive operation of the main forces," the Defence Ministry said.

At the final stage of the exercise, combat firing was carried out.