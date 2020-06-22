Russia confirms 7,600 new COVID-19 cases in the past day

Some 7,600 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Russia in the past day, taking the total case tally to 592,280, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases was 1.3% versus 1.34% a day earlier. In the past six days the number of new daily COVID-19 cases did not surpass 8,000.

Some 1,068 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, where a total of 215,014 people are infected, with 74,727 of them sick now, TASS reported.

Another 506 new cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 295 in the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region, 219 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 217 in St. Petersburg. Currently, some 239,658 people with COVID-19 are ill in Russia.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was reported in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Chukotka Autonomous Region, in Moscow, the Jewish Autonomous Region and Sevastopol.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 95 in the past day to 8,206. Overall, 344,416 people recovered in Russia.