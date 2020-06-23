Another 2,578 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

Another 2,578 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow after treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 139,248, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said.



"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 2,578 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who had recovered from the infection has climbed to 139,248," TASS cited her as saying.



Rakova noted that patients who need to remain under medical supervision received the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital. Patients who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors.