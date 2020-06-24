World's No. 1 tennis player tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and then apologised to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organised in Serbia and Croatia.



"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested," Djokovic said, adding that he was not showing any symptoms. "My result is positive, just as Jelena’s (wife), while the results of our children are negative."



"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days," Reuters cited him as saying.



Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia’s Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.



Djokovic’s fitness coach Marco Panichi and Dimitrov’s coach Christian Groh have also tested positive.