Trump vows jail for 'anarchists' toppling monuments

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned protesters who tried to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson and build a "Black House Autonomous Zone" near the White House that there will be "serious" consequences.



After weeks of railing against city officials in Seattle for allowing protesters to make an "autonomous zone" there, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning "there will never be" one in the nation's capital as long as he's president and vowed that any more attempts "will be met with serious force!"

"I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.....," he wrote on Twitter.

He wrote the offense would be punishable with up to 10 years in prison, ABC News reported.