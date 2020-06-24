More than 500 COVID-19 patients die in Armenia

Armenia has confirmed 711 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 21,717, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



A total of 10,797 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness, 10,404 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.



Eighteen COVID-19 new deaths have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 516. Four cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease.



Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until July 13.