SOCAR to send fourth part of oil to Belarus

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR will send a new batch of oil to Belarus this week, Deputy Chief of SOCAR's Public Relations and Events Department Ibrahim Ahmadov said.



According to him, Azerbaijan will send 85-90,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus on June 25-26 through Supsa port.



The oil will be delivered to the port of Odessa, then to Mozyr Oil refinery through the Odessa-Brody pipeline, Interfax reported.

The Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim expects another tanker with Azerbaijani oil to arrive at the Port of Odessa by the end of June.