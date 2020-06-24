Trump: Bolton should be jailed

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested former national security adviser John Bolton should be jailed for publishing his White House memoir — claiming the book, which includes numerous allegations of presidential misconduct, contains classified government information.



In an interview with Fox News, Trump described Bolton as a “stupid guy” and a “guy with no heart,” saying his interactions with the former top aide were limited prior to Bolton’s ouster in September 2019.

“I fired him. And I didn’t think it was a big deal. And I wasn’t around him very much,” the president said.



“But what he did do is he took classified information, and he published it during a presidency,” Trump continued, adding: “I believe that he’s a criminal, and I believe, frankly, he should go to jail for that.”



Trump has repeatedly attacked Bolton on social media over the past week, and the Justice Department last Tuesday sued to delay the publication of his 592-page memoir. A federal judge on Saturday denied the administration’s attempt to block the book’s release, Politico reported.