Russia documents over 606,000 COVID-19cases

Russia has documented 7,176 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of the infected reaching 606,881, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed.



According to the data provided, the daily increase rate has dropped to 1.2%. For the past few days, it has remained at 1.3%.



The lowest increase rate has been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Kaliningrad Region (0.3%), Moscow (0.4%), Sevastopol (0.5%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region, North Ossetia and the Chechen Republic (0.7% each).

Moscow has documented 811 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases reaching 216,906.



The Moscow Region has reported 507 new cases of the virus, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region — 323, St. Petersburg — 218, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 207 and the Voronezh Region — 198, TASS reported.



The number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 229,546.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 154 in the past day to 8,513. Overall, 368,822 people recovered in Russia.