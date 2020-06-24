Georgia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported three new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 914.



As of today 132 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, 771 of the 914 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia says that all the three new cases are imported and there is a low rate of community transmission of the virus in the country.



Head of the Georgian National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze says that the current epidemiological situation in Georgia will allow for elections to be held in the autumn, studies to begin and other activities to be expanded.