Two members of Armenia parliament majority test positive for COVID-19

Kristine Poghosyan, an MP of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. The deputy herself informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"I feel fine now, my fever is going down. I was shocked that I was even infected because I am very careful," she said, noting that she had not been in contact with any of her fellow MPs without a mask lately.

Viktor Yengibaryan, another member of the My Step faction, also has been diagnosed with COVID-19. "Yesterday afternoon I took the test, the result was positive. I don't have any health problems, I have self-isolated at home. I was probably careless at some point, I probably failed to properly follow the rules [of safety]," he wrote, in particular, on Facebook.