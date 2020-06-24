French President Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on June 29

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German town of Meseberg on June 29 to discuss a European economic recovery plan, Macron’s office said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

They will also discuss the COVID-19 crisis, environmental issues and other international affairs, added Macron’s office.

Macron met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier this week, and a French presidential official said the meeting had enabled them to move forward on resolving differences over the European Union budget and recovery fund.