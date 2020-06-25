Putin: my circle includes no people who do not believe in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his entourage cannot have people who do not believe in Russia.



"Who has said, ‘I hope your entourage does not include people who do not believe in Russia’? There cannot be anyone in my circle who do not believe in Russia! It is absolutely ruled out," Putin said while talking to State Awards winners on Wednesday, aired by Rossiya’24 television channel.



On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the 2019 State Awards in science, technology, literature and arts, as well as for humanitarian, charity and human rights protection activities.



The Russian president said earlier in an interview for the Russia. The Kremlin. Putin documentary that he feels very comfortable among ordinary people as he was born into a working-class family.