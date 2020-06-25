Erdogan and Zelensky discuss COVID-19 fight

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky discussed cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus over the phone, according to an official statement.



Erdogan and Zelensky also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.



Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world, Anadolu Agency recalls.



The pandemic has killed nearly 478,300 people worldwide, with over 9.29 million confirmed cases and more than 4.66 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.