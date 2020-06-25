Russia's watchdog wants to start resuming intl air travel with CIS

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency has proposed resuming international air traffic starting with CIS states, Kommersant business daily reported citing sources.



The relevant proposals were sent by the watchdog’s head Alexander Neradko to the Federal Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Oversight and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova’s office.



Neradko has proposed to open air travel with other countries depending on their epidemiological situation.



Experts told the daily that it would be more logical to open flights to Europe, as incidence in European countries today fell to several tens of people per day, which is significantly lower than in the CIS.



Russia ceased regular and charter air travel with other countries in late March amid the coronavirus pandemic.