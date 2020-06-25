U.S. makes case for maintaining arms embargo on Iran

The United States has formally asked the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran beyond October, when it is set to be progressively eased under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.



UN Ambassador Kelly Craft and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook “virtually briefed” the council on a proposed resolution to extend the embargo, the State Department said in a statement on June 24.



Hook said the Security Council should be united over its concern with Iranian arms transfers and noted that it has maintained arms restrictions on Iran since 2007.



The statement said Hook updated council members on “the full range of Iran’s malign activity,” including drone and cruise-missile attacks on two Saudi oil facilities in September that U.S., Saudi, and European officials have said Iran was responsible for.



“Given that Iran has neither abided by current restrictions nor demonstrated a change in its threatening behavior, Special Representative Hook and Ambassador Craft called on Security Council members to extend the arms embargo,” Reuters cited the statement as saying.



While Washington has long argued that the embargo should not be lifted, the international community has been waiting for it to formally push the measure.