Mousavi: Iran and Venezuela remain steadfast against U.S. sanctions

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message referred to U.S. sanctions against Iranian captains, saying Iran and Venezuela remain steadfast in countering unlawful sanctions.



"The U.S. desperate moves against Iranian individuals - like the one announced by Pompeo, aka the SecretaryofHate – just signal the miserable failure of the so-called “max pressure,” Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.



"Despite U.S. pressure, Iran and Venezuela remain steadfast in countering unlawful American sanctions," he added.



Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who delivered oil to Venezuela, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Washington’s backing for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.