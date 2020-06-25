Macron plans to hold video conference with Putin on June 26

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to hold a video linkup with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, June 26, the French president’s administration said.



"The talks in the videoconference format are planned for Monday afternoon," a spokesperson for Macron’s administration said.



In his words, the two leaders need to "ensure further progress in settling crises, including the one in Ukraine."



According to the French president’s administration, Macron also expects to discuss with Putin "issues of ensuring strategic stability," the situation in Libya and Iran and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, the two leaders are also expected to address "the main crises that are on the UN Security Council’s agenda," TASS reported.



"The French president believes it is important to consider jointly with Russia a whole range of difficult problems," the spokesperson said, naming bilateral cooperation, European stability and cybersecurity among them.