Georgia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported three new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 917.



As of today 127 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country, 776 of the 917 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.



Two of the three new patients are from a quarantine zone, while the remaining one had contact with an infected individual, Agenda.ge reported,



Georgia continues to maintain a low infection rate and has plans to begin an academic year in the autumn and hold parliamentary elections at the end of October in an ordinary manner.