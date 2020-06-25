Georgia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
Georgia has reported three new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 917.
As of today 127 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country, 776 of the 917 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.
Two of the three new patients are from a quarantine zone, while the remaining one had contact with an infected individual, Agenda.ge reported,
Georgia continues to maintain a low infection rate and has plans to begin an academic year in the autumn and hold parliamentary elections at the end of October in an ordinary manner.
Vestnik Kavkaza
