Russia reports over 7,100 new COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 7,113 in the past day to 613,994, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, the growth in new cases slowed to a record low of 1.17%.



For the ninth day in a row, the number of daily infections has not surpassed 8,000 and keeps declining for nearly a week.



Some 885 new cases were recorded in Moscow, taking the total case tally in the capital to 217,791. Another 319 cases were reported in the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region, 221 in St. Petersburg, 217 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 209 in the Irkutsk Region.



The lowest growth rates were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, Sevastopol, Nenets Autonomous Region, Moscow and the Chechen Republic.



A total of 230,225 COVID-19 patients are currently ill in Russia, TASS reported.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 92 in the past day to 8,605. Another 6, 342 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia in the past 24 hours, overall, 375,164 people recovered in Russia.