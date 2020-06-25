4 judges of Armenia Constitutional Court address justice minister

The Constitutional Court has released the following statement of four judges of the Constitutional Court on the statement made by the minister of justice, News.am reports.

“In response to the statement by the Minister of Justice on termination of the powers of the president of the Constitutional Court and the dismissal of three other judges in two days, we, the undersigned, inform that:

According to Article 167 of the Constitution, the powers of the Constitutional Court shall be established by the Constitution, and the procedure for formation and activities of the Constitutional Court — by the Constitution and the Law on the Constitutional Court.

The aforementioned norm of the Constitutional Law on the Constitutional Court has not been disputed in the Constitutional Court, has not been declared as contradicting the Constitution, has not been declared as repealed by the National Assembly, and thus, it is in effect and subject to implementation.

Based on the aforementioned, we urge the relevant officials to not go beyond the scope of the powers established by the Constitution and laws and the scope of law and lawfulness."