Turkish Court Sets Next Hearing In Russian Ambassador Murder Case For September 4

A court in Ankara on Thursday kept in custody all those accused of a role in the killing of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov and set the next hearing for September 4, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The judge heard the statements of the defense before rejecting bail.

Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer at the opening of an art gallery exhibition called "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka Through the Eyes of a Traveler" in Ankara on December 19, 2016.

The attacker was killed at the scene by the police.

There are a total of 28 suspects in the case, including exiled Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. The indictment says that the assassination was organized by Gulen's movement, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization and accuses of masterminding the failed governmental coup in Turkey in July 2016.

According to the court documents, Karlov's assassination was a provocation aimed at damaging Russia-Turkey relations.