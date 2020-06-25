Germany mulls measures against U.S. over Nord Stream 2 sanctions - report

Germany is considering countermeasures against the United States should the latter deliver on its promise to slap new sanctions on the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project to block the gas pipeline’s completion, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed German officials.



According to the news agency, Berlin is mulling over pushing for a coordinated EU action to challenge the U.S. sanctions. The officials say that the German government believes that, despite the existing divide over the Russian pipeline, the EU27 should still collectively respond to the direct US interference in Europe’s energy interests.



One German official, at the same time, noted that any countermove should be carefully assessed, as U.S. President Donald Trump amid the tightening election campaign can immediately implement his longtime threat to slap steep tariffs on the German car industry, Bloomberg reported.



In early June, U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would expand sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to include all companies that provide certification, insurance, and port facilities for the project. Following this, the chairman of the German parliament's energy committee, Klaus Ernst, urged the government to prepare response measures.