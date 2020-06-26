Azerbaijan marks Day of Armed Forces

Today, on June 26, Azerbaijan is celebrating the country’s Day of Armed Forces.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces were formed by the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic on June 26, 1918. Azerbaijan achieved significant results in creating its own armed forces in a short time.

The Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted a decision on the establishment of the national army on October 9, 1991.



June 26 was declared the Armed Forces Day in accordance with Azerbaijani president's decree dated May 22, 1998.



Military parades were held on June 26, 2011 in Baku, in connection with the Armed Forces Day and the 20th anniversary of restoration of the country's independence and in 2013, on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the Armed Forces Day. Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev delivered speech at the military parades.

A message of congratulation on the Day of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was posted yesterday on Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces in the congratulatory message posted on her official Instagram page.

Yesterday, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense.



First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov and Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Forces Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tahirov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.



After viewing conditions created at the military unit, Ilham Aliyev met with military personnel.