Oil prices advance on growing fuel demand
Oil prices rose on Friday, extending gains on optimism about a recovery in fuel demand worldwide, despite a surge in coronavirus infections in some U.S. states and signs of a revival in U.S. crude production.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 25 cents, or 0.7%, to $38.97 at 0643 GMT but were on track for a slight drop for the week.
Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.8%, to $41.37 and were also heading for a small decline for the week.
Analysts said satellite data showing a strong pick-up in traffic in China, Europe and across the United States pointed to an improvement in fuel demand.
However, there are fears a spike in COVID-19 infections in southern U.S. states could stall the demand recovery, especially as some of those states, such as Florida and Texas, are among the biggest gasoline consumers, Reuters reported.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe