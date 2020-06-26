Almost 2,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

Another 1,997 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Moscow, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said.



"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 1,997 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered from the disease has climbed to 144,191," TASS cited her as saying.



According to Rakova, special tests are conducted to confirm recovery. Patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital. Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors.