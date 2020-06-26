Georgia and Kazakhstan can be allowed to enter EU from July 1

Georgia is on a draft list of countries that will be allowed to enter the European Union starting July 1 when the bloc's international borders are scheduled to open, Euronews reports.



The list also includes Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Thailand, South Korea, Canada. Russia, the U.S. and Brazil are not on the list.



In total the EU will open its doors to 54 countries. The United States, the worst-affected country worldwide by COVID-19 with more than 2.4 million cases, is not on the list.

However, Georgia announced on June 25 that regular international flights will not resume until August 1.