Russia reports 6,800 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia identified over the past 24 hours dropped to 6,800, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.



"I note that today the number of newly identified cases will already drop below 7,000 to amount to 6,800. We are very glad to have these numbers and hope that this trend will continue in the days and weeks to come," she said.



According to the Russian federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia identified fewer than 7,000 new infections for the first time since April 29. TASS calculations show that the daily increase in coronavirus infections in Russia dropped to the record-low of 1.1%.



Golikova underlined that it is imperative to keep working to protect and boost the trend. "I would like to again draw attention to the death rate numbers. I know that practically all [Russian] regions are making efforts to save as many human lives as possible despite serious and critical conditions. Nevertheless, there is still a significant number of deaths," the deputy prime minister added. It is important to try to save lives of people "until the very end," TASS cited Golikova as saying.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 176 in the past day to 8,781.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,988 in the past 24 hours, a total of 384,152 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, recoveries account for about 62% of the total number of infected individuals in Russia.

In particular, 1,997 patients were discharged from hospitals in Moscow in the past 24 hours, 1,489 in the Moscow Region, 395 in St. Petersburg, 378 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 304 in the Rostov Region, 290 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 175 in the Khanty-Mansi Region, 159 in the Tula Region, 158 in the Novosibirsk Region, 139 in the Penza Region, 137 in the Irkutsk Region, 120 in the Ivanovo Region, 112 in the Saratov Region, 109 in the Voronezh Region, 108 in the Krasnodar Region, 125 in Tuva and 140 in Bashkortostan. Another 54 regions reported less than 100 recoveries in the past 24 hours.