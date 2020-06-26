Georgia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported just two new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 919.



As of today 125 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, 780 of the 919 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.



Both new patients had contact with infected individuals, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 95,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the end of January 2020 in Georgia.

Georgia continues to maintain a low infection rate and has plans to begin an academic year in the autumn and hold parliamentary elections at the end of October in an ordinary manner.