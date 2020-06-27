FIFA to provide U$1.5m Covid-19 relief to ZIFA

ZIFA will next month receive their first tranche of the US$1,5 million Covid-19 relief fund from FIFA, The Herald reports.

The US$1 million will be for the men’s game, including clubs and players, while the US$500 000 will be for women’s football.

The funds are part of the US$1,5 billion global relief fund which was approved by the FIFA Council during their virtual meeting on Thursday. Over and above the grant, member associations, will be able to apply for interest-free loans, amounting to up to 35 percent of their audited annual revenues.

And, in the spirit of solidarity, a minimum loan of US$500 000, and a maximum of US$5 million, will be available.

In order to ensure effective oversight of the plan, there will be strict controls of the funds, audit requirements as well as clear loan repayment conditions.

A FIFA Covid-19 relief plan steering committee will also be established to supervise the administration of the scheme.

The committee will be led by FIFA’s governance committee deputy chairperson, Olli Rehn.