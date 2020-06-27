662 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 12 new deaths 2 of which from other diseases

As of 11am Saturday, 662 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; News.am reported citing the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 23,909 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 107,108—and 2,062 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 10,445 people—a drop by 112 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 12,911 people—with 762 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 421 patients—an increase by 11 in the past day—have died thus far.