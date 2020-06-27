COVID-19 cases number approaching 7,500 in Uzbekistan

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased to 7,490, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 5,038 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 20 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 1, 2020. Since May 15, the commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan has divided the country into "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regard to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level. On June 4, the commission updated the list of "red", "yellow" and "green" zones.

The "red" zones include Kungrad District of Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Shafirkan district of Bukhara region; Zarafshan city, Kanimekh and Khatirchin districts of Navoi region; Namangan city, Yangikurgan, Turakurgan and Uychin districts of Namangan region, Sardoba district of Syrdarya region; Urgut of Samarkand region; Sariasi, Angora, Denaus, Jarkurgan, Kumkurgan and Uzun district of Surkhandarya region; Bekabad, Zangiota, Kibray, Chirchik and Yangiyul districts of Tashkent region, Urgench city and Khankin district of Khorezm region.