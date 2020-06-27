US reports highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day hit a new high on Friday after numerous states began pausing or rolling back their reopening plans, CNN reports.

At least 40,173 new cases were reported, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The previous daily high was reported on Thursday.

More than 30 states are battling rising numbers and the US is averaging more daily new cases than ever. But Vice President Mike Pence said Friday "we've all seen the encouraging news as we open up America again."

"To one extent or another, the volume of new cases coming in is a reflection of a great success in expanding testing across the country," Pence said.

At least nine other states have announced they are not moving ahead to the next phase of reopening. Those states are Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and North Carolina.