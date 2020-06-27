Main » News

North-Caucasus Federal University to host career fair twice a year

North-Caucasus Federal University to host career fair twice a year

The North-Caucasus Federal University - largest university in the district - will hold digital career fairs for its students twice a year: the first such fair was held this spring during the Covid-19 pandemic, the university’s press center informs.

“The conditions of the pandemic and widespread transition to distance learning have increased the efficiency of online job tools in the field of employment. This year the online digital career fair was successfully held, now we plan to conduct it twice a year,” the press service reports, TASS informs.

1420 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Tumblr

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars