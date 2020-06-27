Funeral home left without head in Yerevan

Arman Iskandaryan, director of the Special Services for Population NPO, the so-called Funeral Bureau, has resigned, the Hraparak newspaper reported.

According to the report, Iskandaryan resigned a month ago.

Speaking about the reasons for his departure, he explained that "at this stage, due to personal problems" he thought it was the right decision.

“I informed ( mayor of Yerevan) Hayk Marutyan. He treated with respect my decision and signed a letter of resignation,” Sputnik Armenia quotes Iskandaryan as saying,