Funeral home left without head in Yerevan
Arman Iskandaryan, director of the Special Services for Population NPO, the so-called Funeral Bureau, has resigned, the Hraparak newspaper reported.
According to the report, Iskandaryan resigned a month ago.
Speaking about the reasons for his departure, he explained that "at this stage, due to personal problems" he thought it was the right decision.
“I informed ( mayor of Yerevan) Hayk Marutyan. He treated with respect my decision and signed a letter of resignation,” Sputnik Armenia quotes Iskandaryan as saying,
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe