Two people dragged into sea near Anapa

Two vacationers were dragged into the sea while swimming on an inflatable water tool near Anapa. The relevant message was published on the website of the Krasnodar Territory EMERCOM.

At 13.25 Moscow time, an emergency duty shift of the Crisis Management Center received a signal that an inflatable water tool with people was carried away near Sukko village in the Black Sea.

Search and rescue operations are underway. 14 people with special equipment are working on the scene.