Coronavirus patients to be placed in Aktau tennis center (VIDEO)

In Aktau (Mangistau region of Kazakhstan), a provisional hospital with 150 places for Covid-19 patients was opened in a tennis center on the beach near the village of Primorsky, Aktau-Lada reports.

If the number of patients with pneumonia increases, provisional centers will open in other social facilities.

The regional center for public communications specified that the doctors involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients will live in hotels.